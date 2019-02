Paint the Park for Jody 5K Color Fun Run

by Jerome Jones

People in Wetumpka ran a 5k today to raise scholarship money. Paint the Park for Jody is an annual run to raise money for scholarships in honor of a Wetumpka high school student who died in 2014. The Jody Marie Sanford Memorial Scholarship Fund provides four Elmore County students with $1,ooo Scholarships.

For more information on how to apply for the scholarship CLICK HERE and scroll down to Jody Marie Sanford Memorial Scholarship Fund.