Southern Poverty Law Center Protest in Atlanta

Part of the Confederate Monument at the Alabama Capitol Building. The Confederate flag is one of four around the monument that were taken down by Governor Robert Bentley in 2015.
The Montgomery-based Southern Poverty Law Center it helping organize a protest in Atlanta on Super Bowl Sunday. It will take place in Piedmont Park at Noon.
It is not over NFL players “taking a knee” to protest police violence. Instead, they’re pressuring states like Georgia—and Alabama—to take down Confederate Monuments. The SPLC says many of those monuments were put up lone after the Civil War, as a sign of resistance against The Civil Rights movement. The SPLC chart below shows a big increase in monument erection around 1900 and 1960.