Warming Up!

by Matt Breland

Still seeing some cloud cover over most of south and central Alabama. We will continue to see partial to complete overcast skies for the rest of this Sunday. Temperatures will still stay in the more mild range in the low 70s, which is a decent amount warmer than what we are use to for this time of year. High pressure to our east is allowing some southerly winds to deliver more clouds and warmer weather to us here in the river region.

It is likely that cloudy skies along with the chance of a few isolated drizzle and gentle rain happening in the afternoon hours of the upcoming weekdays. We will not see much cooling overnight either. Our overnight lows each night this week will be mostly in the mid 50s, possibly even the mid 60s by mid week next week.

Keep in mind that we will not be returning to cooler weather this week either. Highs will be mostly in the mid 70s.