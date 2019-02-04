MPD Officer Injured in Off-Duty Assault

A Montgomery police officer has been injured while helping with a dispute at an apartment complex.

The incident appears to have taken place at the Stratford Village apartments, off Woodmere Boulevard.

Police say the officer, who was off-duty, was called in to help with a dispute between two tenants and management staff.

They say the dispute turned physical, and the officer suffered a minor injury.

The tenants have been taken into custody, with charges pending.

