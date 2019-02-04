Our February Thaw Continues !

by Shane Butler

The February thaw continues along through most of this week. Temps will climb well above the average highs for this time of the year. We could even be approaching 80 degrees by Thursday afternoon. High pressure situated over the gulf and southeast U.S. Is helping to provide the warmth. Southerly breezes bring in the warm air along with moisture to fuel occasional showers. This setup continues through Thursday of this week. A cold front will push southward into the area on Friday. This boundary will help enhance the rain activity as it moves through here. Looks like mainly rain and no severe storm development is expected. Our skies clear out and cooler air spills into the deep south over the weekend. Temps will fall back to where they typically are for early February. Another quick warm up is ahead for early next week. We should see upper 60s to lower 70s by Tuesday. The warm up will be ahead of another frontal boundary. Along with the frontal boundary comes our next chance of rain Tuesday into Wednesday.