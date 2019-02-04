Selma Man Pleads Guilty in Deadly 2012 Shooting

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A Selma man is sentenced to life in prison after he pleads guilty in a deadly 2012 shooting.

Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson says Darrie Dees shot and killed Joseph Senior after an argument between the two escalated and turned physical.

Jackson says Dees was about to stand trial for murder when he pleaded guilty to manslaughter instead.

“He was standing trial for murder but he pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter and received a life sentence,” said Jackson.

“This is one of Selma’s most wanted gunslingers and one of the most dangerous gunslingers we’ve had in Selma.”

Jackson says Dees begins serving his life sentence immediately.