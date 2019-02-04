Unseasonably Warm Week

by Ryan Stinnett

UNSEASONABLY WARM WEEK: Not a lot of change in the day to day forecast for the week ahead as it will be unseasonably warm with spotty showers. Today will once again see highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s, but mid to upper 70s are in the forecast Tuesday through Thursday, and we may even have so 80s in a spot or two. Average high this time of year is 59°, so temps will be running anywhere from 15-20 degrees above average at times this week.

WET AT TIMES: As far as the rain threat, each day will feature more clouds than sun, and occasional showers will be possible at just about any time. Nothing too heavy or widespread, but more of a nuisance for some. Rain chances on a daily basis will be in the 10-30% range. We may also have a few rumbles of thunder at times, but there is no threat of severe weather any day at this time.

WEEKEND SNEAK PEAK: On Friday it looks like a front finally pushes through the area and will bring an end to the rain chances, and will bring more cooler weather back to Alabama. Highs this weekend look to reach the lower 60s, while lows in the lower 40s are expected.

Have a great day!

Ryan