Warm And Cloudy With Spotty Showers

by Ben Lang

It’s certainly more cloudy today than it was over the weekend, but the warm weather is rolling on. Expect highs near 70° this afternoon with a few spotty showers. The clouds keep us very mild this evening and overnight; lows fall into the upper 50s. A few passing showers are also possible overnight.

Some showers may greet us Tuesday morning, so plan on taking rain gear with you out the door. Through the course of the day, any showers we see should remain spotty in nature. Temperatures may be a touch warmer, with highs in the low to mid 70s. Tuesday night lows only fall into the low 60s, then highs warm into the mid 70s Wednesday.

The unsettled pattern continues into Thursday. Temperatures still look very warm, with highs in the upper 70s to possibly low 80s. A round of rain likely arrives by the evening once a front finally makes a push into the state of Alabama. That front brings a return to more seasonable weather, with highs likely only in the upper 50s on Friday, and Friday night lows falling into the upper 30s.

This weekend looks cool and drier, though we may still have some clouds to contend with. Spotty showers are possible Sunday, but Saturday looks dry. Highs on Saturday reach the low 60s, with mid 60s possible Sunday.