Cloudy And Warm Through Thursday

by Ben Lang

It’s another warm and cloudy day across central and south Alabama. High temperatures easily warm into the 70s today, ranging from the low 70s north to mid 70s south. Some isolated showers are possible, but they’ll be few and far between and generally light. The clouds keep us warm overnight, with lows only falling into the low 60s. We’ll likely see fog develop again overnight through early Wednesday morning.

Spotty showers and a cloudy sky remains the name of the game on Wednesday. High temperatures warm back into the mid 70s by the afternoon, with a few spotty showers in the mix again too. Wednesday night looks cloudy and mild again, with lows near 60°. Spotty showers and high temperatures near 80° highlight Thursday.

A front finally nears Alabama Thursday night. That brings a more widespread round of rain Friday morning. The rain moves out Friday afternoon, but clouds likely hang around for the rest of the day. Low temperatures drop into the 30s Friday night.

Saturday may be the lone dry day in our 8-day forecast. It may also remain mostly cloudy with highs only in the 50s to low 60s, however. Isolated showers appear possible on Sunday with highs in the 60s. Saturday and Sunday night low temperatures fall into the 40s.

Another round of rain arrives early next week. Monday and Tuesday look warm at this time, with highs forecast in the low 70s each day.