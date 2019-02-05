Spring Fever Is In The Air !

by Shane Butler

There are signs spring fever may be in the air and it’s going to linger through Thursday of this week. We suggest you make time to get out doors and expose yourself to this fever that’s running rampant though the area. Temps will manage mid to upper 70s Wednesday and low 80s on Thursday. A reality check is on the way for Friday! A frontal boundary will make its way into the state. As a result, rainy and colder conditions make a return to the deep south. Temps drop back into the 50s for highs and lows in the mid 30s through Saturday morning. The rest of the weekend looks dry and fairly mild with temps in the 60s for highs and lows in the 40s. Moisture will gradually increase early next week and we will see rain activity creep back into the area. A frontal boundary advances southward and brings a better chance for rain with it on Tuesday and Wednesday.