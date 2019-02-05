State Auditor Requests Public Hangings for Cop Killers

by Andrew James

State Auditor Jim Zeigler wants to bring back public hangings for anyone convicted of murdering a law enforcement officer. He’s laid out a plan to crack down on cop killers and sent it to President Donald Trump.

Zeigler says ten law enforcement officers across the country have been killed already this year, two recently in Birmingham and Mobile. In a letter sent to President Donald Trump Monday, Zeigler outlines his plan: make it a federal offense to kill any law enforcement officer with a mandatory death penalty, put an end to 20 to 30 year delays in the execution of the death penalty and re-institute public hangings for the murder of law enforcement officers.

“If a would-be cop killer saw someone being hung in the public square and this matter being taken that seriously, maybe that would finally make him think about his actions,” Zeigler shared.

Zeigler has asked President Donald Trump to include this plan in the State of the Union Address Tuesday night.