Warm is the Word

by Ryan Stinnett

Unseasonably warm weather will highlight much of the work week as temperatures will be running 15-20 degrees above average through Thursday, with afternoon highs in the 70-80 degree range for a very nice spring preview. Scattered showers remain possible today, but they should become fewer in number Wednesday and Thursday as an upper ridge noses in here from the south. The sky will be mostly cloudy, but we will see some decent intervals of sunshine at times as well.

COOL CHANGE FRIDAY: A cold front will push towards Alabama on Thursday and showers become likely Thursday night and into the first part of Friday, just rain, no severe weather is expected at this time. As the front pushes through the state Friday morning; showers should end early in the day, and the weather will feature a clearing sky, but it will be breezy and colder with with highs in the upper 50s for many South/Central Alabama communities.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: We start Saturday in the mid 30s for most locations, Saturday will be sunny with a high close to 60°. Clouds return Sunday, and a few showers are possible by afternoon, but most locations will be dry. The high Sunday will be close to 60 degrees.

NEXT WEEK: The weather should be fairly mild with highs mostly in the 60s and 70s; we will have some risk of showers jut about every day. Still nothing too heavy, and we don’t see any setup for severe thunderstorms despite the warmth.

Have a great day!

Ryan