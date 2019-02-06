Headless Deer Carcasses on County Road 3 in Autaugaville, Meat Untouched

by Jerome Jones

Someone is killing deer in Autaugaville , cutting off heads, and leaving the whole carcass on the side of the road. Luther Atwell made the discovery when driving back from visiting a friend on County Road 3. “You got people out here killing deer and just throwing them out after they cut the heads off. I mean its unreal.”

The Alabama Department of Wildlife and Fisheries has been notified ,and a game warden was sent to the site. It is not uncommon for a hunter to harvest and animals head as a trophy, but it is uncommon and unethical for the meat to be left untouched. “If you’re killing them just for the horns, at least give the meat to somebody that’s going to eat it.”

Wildlife officials say there is no law about how much or little meat can be taken from a legally harvested animal. Officials encourage hunters that do not want the the meat of an animal to donate that meat to the Hunters for the Hungry program. In this program participating hunters and processors donate harvested deer meat to families in need.

Officials say that dumping animals can result in an unlawful littering citation. They also say that activity like this is usually linked to poaching and illegal night hunting. A full investigation is underway by the Alabama Department of Fish and Wildlife.

