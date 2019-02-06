Near-Record Warmth Through Thursday

by Ben Lang

It was another foggy and mild morning in central and south Alabama. The fog is gone, but clouds still cover the sky across the south half of Alabama. We may see a similar scenario as yesterday, where the clouds gradually clear for the afternoon. Regardless, its going to be another abnormally warm day. Highs warm to the mid and upper 70s. A spotty shower is possible, but most locations stay dry.

Tonight will be very similar to the last couple- clouds roll back in with fog developing late, and lows only fall to around 60°. The fog may be a nuisance for the Thursday morning commute. Thursday looks like our warmest day of the 70°+ streak, with highs in the upper 70s and possibly low 80s in some locations. The record high temperature for Montgomery is 81° for February 7th, so we’ll be in the ballpark.

Cooler air finally returns on Thursday night as a front rolls through the state. Models show a narrow line of showers moving through our area along the front, but rain totals will be small late Thursday night and early Friday morning. Temperatures start off in the 50s Friday morning, and probably won’t warm much during the afternoon. Friday night lows fall into the 30s.

The weekend looks cooler with highs in the 50s to low 60s Saturday and Sunday. Saturday may be a mostly cloudy day but does look dry, but some showers appear possible on Sunday. A better chance for rain returns early next week. Temperatures look warm again by then, warming into the low 70s Monday and Tuesday.