Record High Possible Thursday

by Shane Butler

Another spring-like day is behind us and another one is on the way for tomorrow. In the mean time, we expect a mild evening with partly cloudy skies and temps in the 60s. Patchy fog develops overnight and it could have an impact on your morning commute. We have a shot at lower 80s Thursday afternoon. The record for the date is 81 and I think we surpass it. Changes are on the way as we cruise into the the upcoming weekend. A frontal boundary passes through with some light rain late Thursday night. The air behind the front is much cooler and you will notice it Friday. High temps will be reached earlier in the day and temps will be falling through the afternoon hours. Looks like a quiet weather setup for the upcoming weekend. Temps top out around the average high of 60 and lows near 40 degree. Another quick warm up is ahead for early next week. We go back into the 70s with a good chance of rain both Tuesday and Wednesday