Spring Preview Continues

by Ryan Stinnett

FEELING LIKE SPRING: Alabama’s weather won’t change much today with more clouds than sun, and there will be some risk of scattered showers…but nothing really heavy or widespread. Look for a high in the mid to upper 70s. Thursday will be generally dry with a mix of sun and clouds, and we project a high in the near 80°, very close to record levels. A cold front will push through late Thursday night with a chance of showers, but at this time there is no severe weather threat with this system.

BACK TO WINTER: Friday will be breezy and much colder; but still not too bad for this time of year. Highs will not make it out of the 50s and clouds will linger much of the day, although we could see some clearing by afternoon. Friday night will be cold; we project a low in the low to mid 30s early Saturday morning.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Saturday will be a bright, sunny day with a high near 60°. Then, on Sunday, clouds increase, and a few scattered afternoon showers are possible as moisture levels rise. Sunday’s high will be in the lower 60s.

NEXT WEEK: For now it looks like next week will be pretty similar to this week. It will be generally cloudy with some risk of showers on an almost daily basis, with very mild temperatures. But, the good news is that for now we don’t expect any severe thunderstorms, tornadoes, flooding, snow, or ice for the next seven to ten days.

Have a great day!

Ryan