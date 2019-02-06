Two Carjacking Suspects Arrested, One Wanted

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Two suspects are behind bars after a carjacking Wednesday night in Valley Grande. However, a third suspect — remains at large.

Dallas Co. Sheriff Mike Granthum says Rayford Mitchell and Timical Hall are being held in the county jail without bond.

Granthum says they robbed a woman at a Valley Grande convenience store and stole her car.

Granthum says the two suspects have also been charged in some crimes under investigation by Selma Police.

“They were involved in at least three and possibly more, similar type incidents involving cars or putting guns in people’s face and taking their money and holding them up and armed robbery,” he said.

He said anyone with information that can help deputies identify and locate the third suspect — call the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office at (334) 874-2530.