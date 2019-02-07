Alabama Ethics Commission Clears DA Randall Houston

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Ethics Commission has cleared a district attorney of a complaint that he improperly paid an employee.

According to reports, the ethics panel investigated a complaint that 19th Judicial Circuit District Attorney Randall Houston improperly paid an employee from grand funds.

Houston is in his third term as prosecutor for Autauga, Chilton and Elmore counties.

He said the complaint had been filed by a former employee he had fired about two years ago.

Houston said Wednesday he thought there was nothing of merit to the complaint. He said he appreciated the ethics commission review of the matter.

