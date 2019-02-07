Jefferson Davis High School Marching Band Needs Your Help Getting to New York for the St. Patrick’s Day Parade

by Jerome Jones

Late last year the Marching Volunteers got the invite to New York to perform in the parade. The staff has been planning and holding fundraisers to make sure the students can get there and back comfortably. They still need to raise more money.

With a little over a month to go before the parade the vols want to raise about $15,000 to help the students with the expenses of traveling. The staff believes they have enough time to raise that money through fundraisers and donations. Band director Brandon Howard says he wants the students to be focused on performing well and representing their school, city, and state as opposed to having to worry about money.

If you would like to make a tax deductable donation to the band, checks can be made payable to Jefferson Davis High Marching Band. They also accept money orders and donations can be dropped off or mailed to the school.