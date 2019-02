Man Accused of Molesting Horse Now Faces Burglary Charges

by Alabama News Network Staff

A man accused of molesting a horse is now accused of trying to break into a Mobile County home with a stun gun and a sex toy.

Report say Daniel James Bennett, 19, was arrested Monday on charges including attempted burglary. Mobile County Sheriff’s deputies say Bennett was knocking on doors in an Irvington neighborhood and tried climbing through one resident’s window. Deputies say Bennett also had a pair of hair styling scissors and a pack of razor blades in his possession.

Bennett was accused last year of molesting a 20-year-old mare named Polly and charged with offenses including sexual misconduct. Authorities say he admitted to the crime. Court records don’t indicate if he was convicted. It’s unclear if Bennett has a lawyer in either case.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)