Much Cooler To End The Workweek

by Ben Lang

It was an afternoon of near-record warmth across central and south Alabama. High temperatures soared into upper 70s to low 80s after the morning clouds broke apart. A cold front brings an end to the streak of 70°+ warmth tonight. The front also brings a brief line of showers between this evening and early Friday morning. Temperatures start to fall behind the front, with lows cooling into the 40s and 50s overnight.

It’ll be noticeably cooler on Friday. A few stray showers are possible during the morning, but most locations should be dry by the time you head out the door. Temperatures remain in the 50s all day, with a breezy northwest wind at 10-15 mph. We should see at least a little sunshine on Friday. Friday night turns colder, with lows in the mid 30s.

Saturday looks dry and mild with highs near 60° and a partly cloudy sky. Saturday stays a bit more mild with lows in the 40s. We could already see some rain by Sunday, but only in the form of stray showers. Temperatures warm into the low 60s.

Another round of rain arrives early next week. Timing looks a bit later now, with most of the rain holding off until late Monday into Tuesday. Temperatures should warm back up, with highs in the 70s both days. Wednesday and Thursday look like mostly dry and cool days, with highs in the 50s and 60s. We could see more rain next Friday.