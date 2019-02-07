Record Warmth Today, Much Colder Tomorrow

by Ryan Stinnett

SPRING PREVIEW CONTINUES: Today will be generally dry with a mix of sun and clouds, and we project a high in the lower 80s. The record high today for Montgomery is 81° set in 1957, we are forecasting a high of 82°. A cold front will push through late tonight with some scattered showers, but at this time there is no severe weather threat with this system and rain amounts should not amount to much.

BACK TO WINTER FRIDAY: Tomorrow will be a breezy and considerably colder day; we hold in the 50s with a chilly northwest wind. Clouds will linger during the morning, followed by afternoon clearing. Friday night will feature a clear sky and diminishing wind; we will drop into the lower to mid 30s by daybreak Saturday.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Saturday will be a bright, sunny day with a high in the upper 50s. Sunday will be warmer with a mix of sun and clouds; the high will be in the lower 60s. Clouds thicken Sunday night.

NEXT WEEK: Monday and Tuesday will be mostly cloudy and mild with a chance of showers. A cold front passes through Wednesday with morning showers possible; the day will be cooler with a high closer to 60. Then, at this point Thursday and Friday look cool and dry. The good news is it still looks like we don’t expect any severe thunderstorms, tornadoes, flooding, snow, or ice for the next seven to ten days.

Have a great day!

Ryan