Supreme Court Allows Execution of Muslim Inmate to Proceed

by Alabama News Network Staff

The U.S. Supreme Court has cleared the way for Alabama to proceed with the execution of a Muslim inmate who had wanted his spiritual adviser to be present in the execution chamber.

Justices on Thursday evening vacated a lower court’s stay with a 5-4 decision.

The Alabama Department of Corrections plans to carry out the execution of Dominique Ray on Thursday night.

Ray asked to have his imam replace a prison chaplain in the execution chamber. The 11th Circuit Court of Appeals stayed the execution Wednesday to weigh whether Alabama procedures favored Christian inmates.

