5TH Annual Alabama Human Trafficking Summit

by Jerome Jones

Human trafficking is the second largest criminal industry in the world, and known to some as modern day slavery. Human trafficking affects millions of people world wide, including some people here in Alabama. Today the Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force held a summit to teach law enforcement, teachers and other responders the signs of human trafficking.

Attorney General Steve Marshall says his office is always working to train law enforcement , non-profits, and other advocates to be aware of the signs of human trafficking. Human trafficking is a criminal enterprise that happens every day, and in many places one may not expect. It happens in construction, mining, health spa’s , illicit massage parlors, and even nursing homes. “Every victim is unique and every victim is different, but obviously one of he things we look at is whether or not somebody has a direct connection to the community.

The National Human Trafficking Hotline has received reports of nearly 8,000 cases of human trafficking in the united states since 2007.

For more information on how to help end human trafficking in Alabama, visit enditalabama.org