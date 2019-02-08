Colder, Blustery Friday

by Ryan Stinnett

Today will feature a clearing sky, and much colder temperatures with highs likely holding in the 50s all day. A brisk northwest wind of 10-25 mph will make it feel colder as well. The winds will relax tonight, and we project a low in the mid 30s by daybreak tomorrow.

WEEKEND WEATHER: Tomorrow will feature a mix of sun and clouds with a high in the upper 50s. Most of the state will stay dry Sunday, although a few showers are possible by mid to late afternoon. Sunday’s high will be in the lower 60s.

INTO NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy and mild with scattered showers possible with a high in the low 70s. Then, a fairly dynamic storm system will set up west of Alabama on Tuesday, and we will mention a good chance of showers and thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon/night. There will be some surface based instability, so a few strong storms are possible, but for now the overall severe weather threat looks fairly low. Rain ends early Wednesday as cooler air rolls into the state; some clearing is possible Wednesday afternoon with a high close to 60. Then, the weather looks cool and dry Thursday and Friday.

Have a great day!

Ryan