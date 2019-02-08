UPDATE: Pedestrian Fatally Struck on Edgemont Drive Identified

by A.J Williams

Montgomery police are investigating an early morning accident that left one woman dead.

The accident happened just after 6:30 Thursday morning in the 600 block of West Edgemont Avenue.

Officials say a woman was hit by a vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

***UPDATE***

The woman who was fatally struck on Feb. 7 in the 600 block of West Edgemont Avenue has been identified as Miriam Thomas, 79, of Montgomery.