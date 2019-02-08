Grants available in 12 West Alabama Counties

“SELMA, AL – Feb. 8, 2019: The Black Belt Community Foundation (BBCF) is announcing its 2019 Arts Grant Cycle. Community-based organizations from Bullock, Choctaw, Dallas, Greene, Hale, Lowndes, Macon, Marengo, Perry, Pickens, Sumter, and Wilcox Counties are encouraged to apply.

The BBCF seeks to support organizations who engage citizens in the Black Belt region in

the arts. The 2019 Arts Grant Cycle will support projects addressing the arts in these

categories: arts education programming, arts exposure programming and arts

professional development. The BBCF will offer funding in two ways:

• A Small grants pool with funding up to $3,000 will cover arts education

programming, arts exposure programming and arts professional development.

• Two larger grants with funding up to $10,000 will cover arts education

programming only.

The BBCF will be hosting 12 Grant Seeking Workshops for the organizations who are

interested in applying for a 2019 Arts Grant. Attendance at one of the workshops is

mandatory in order to be considered for a 2019 Arts Grant. The Grant seeking workshops

will be held at the following locations (see link)