Grants available in 12 West Alabama Counties
Black Belt Foundation
“SELMA, AL – Feb. 8, 2019: The Black Belt Community Foundation (BBCF) is announcing its 2019 Arts Grant Cycle. Community-based organizations from Bullock, Choctaw, Dallas, Greene, Hale, Lowndes, Macon, Marengo, Perry, Pickens, Sumter, and Wilcox Counties are encouraged to apply.
The BBCF seeks to support organizations who engage citizens in the Black Belt region in
the arts. The 2019 Arts Grant Cycle will support projects addressing the arts in these
categories: arts education programming, arts exposure programming and arts
professional development. The BBCF will offer funding in two ways:
• A Small grants pool with funding up to $3,000 will cover arts education
programming, arts exposure programming and arts professional development.
• Two larger grants with funding up to $10,000 will cover arts education
programming only.
The BBCF will be hosting 12 Grant Seeking Workshops for the organizations who are
interested in applying for a 2019 Arts Grant. Attendance at one of the workshops is
mandatory in order to be considered for a 2019 Arts Grant. The Grant seeking workshops
will be held at the following locations (see link)
RELEASE-2019-UPDATED-PDF-BBCF-Arts-Grants-Cycle
“Please contact Chris Spencer at 334-‐‑874-‐‑1126 or cspencer@blackbeltfound.org for more
information about the workshops. Applications will be available at the workshops and are
also available for download at BBCF’s website homepage: www.blackbeltfound.org.
Applicants are encouraged to email completed applications to arts@blackbeltfound.org.
Applications must be postmarked by March 11, 2019. Complete proposals may also be
hand-‐‑delivered to the Black Belt Community Foundation’s office at 609 Lauderdale
Street, Selma, AL or emailed to arts@blackbeltfound.org no later than 4:30 PM Central
Time on Monday, March 11, 2019. Late or faxed applications will NOT be accepted.
As BBCF is a tax-‐‑exempt organization (ID 63-‐‑1270745) under the 501(c) (3) code of the IRS, your gift is tax-‐‑
deductible as a charitable contribution to the fullest extent allowed by the law. In compliance with federal tax
laws, we acknowledge that no goods or services have been received in return for your gift.”