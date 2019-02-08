More Seasonable Temps This Weekend

by Ben Lang

It’s easy to notice the cold front that moved through last night. Temperatures trend a good 15 to 25 degrees cooler today. The morning clouds continue to clear the area, and we should all see some sunshine this afternoon. High temperatures range from the low 50s west to low 60s southeast. Tonight turns seasonably cold, with lows in the mid to upper 30s. We’ll likely see clouds build back in overnight, but no rain is expected.

Saturday afternoon features a nice warm-up with highs in the upper 50s/low 60s and a mix of sun and clouds. Saturday night looks cool with lows in the 40s. Some spotty showers and more clouds return Sunday, with highs again in the upper 50s to low 60s. Sunday night lows fall into the 40s.

More widespread rain returns early next week. Highs warm into the low 70s Monday and Tuesday despite clouds and rain each day. Wednesday looks mostly dry and cooler behind a front, with highs near 60°. Looks like more rain arrives late next week, with temperatures topping out in the 60s Thursday and Friday.