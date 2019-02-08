MPD Launches Homicide Investigation into Jason Court Shooting

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation following the death of an adult male.

MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 3500 block of Jason Court about 9:15 a.m. today, after receiving a report of a subject deceased. An adult male was located at the scene with a fatal gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation. No arrests have been made at this time, and no additional information is available for release in connection to this continuing investigation.

Police ask individuals with knowledge of this shooting to call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000 or MPD at 625-2831.