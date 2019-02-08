Much Cooler Air Returns

by Shane Butler

A cold front has moved east of us and this will allow colder air to make a return to the area. We don’t expect anything too drastic. Temps will actually be a bit closer to where they should be this time of the year. Highs around 60 and lows in the mid to upper 30s. Sunshine will be limited with clouds dominating the sky most of the weekend. A few showers could dot the landscape on Sunday. Moisture will creep in from the south leading to occasional showers. The chance for rain will increase early next week. Another frontal boundary heads our way Tuesday and this brings in some rain. It’s quickly out of here and we’re back to sunshine Wednesday. An active weather pattern returns and there’s another round of rain coming our way late next week. Temps will be in the 60s for highs and lows in the 40s so no wintry threat anytime soon.