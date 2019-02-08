Production Assistant (PT)

by Laura Ross

Alabama Telecasters, Inc. (ATI) is looking for a Production Assistant (Part Time) for the Montgomery CBS affiliate WAKA / CBS8, ABC Affiliate/WNCF ABC32 and CW affiliate WBMM Montgomery. Candidate should have experience working stage crew for a live fast-paced newscast, and have excellent abilities to manage time and priorities while working under a deadline. Candidate must be able to make decisions based on established guidelines when in unsupervised situations. The position requires long periods of standing, lifting moderate weight (under 30 pounds) and climbing ladders. The ability to work a flexible shift, nights and weekends, is required. Email resume to jobs@waka.com or mail resume to Human Resources, WAKA/CBS 8, 100 Interstate Park Drive, Suite 120, Montgomery, AL 36109. EOE

