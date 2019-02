by Tim Lennox

MPD has charged 30 year old Kenneth Mack with one count of murder in connection with the shooting death of 39 year old Antwan Golson Friday morning. Police say they found Golson dead about 9:15 in the 3500 block of Jason Court. That’s near Lower Wetumpka Road.

Mack is being held on a 150-thousand dollar bond.

Police say the two men had been involved in dispute.