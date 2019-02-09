Warming Up and Cloudy

by Matt Breland

Mostly cloudy skies on this Saturday. We will deal with overcast skies this afternoon with highs in the upper 50s, so still on the cooler side. North winds will continue to keep us cool and rain chances lower overnight, with lows dipping near the lower 40s so keep the heat on tonight.

Tomorrow we will see a few scattered showers during the early afternoon, with a few stray ones happening later in the day. Mostly cloudy once again with highs in the mid 50s and overnight temperatures in the upper 40s.

By Monday to start the work week off, looks like we will still see decent cloud cover, but warmer with highs near 70. However, as a cold front approaches, rain chances will steadily increase into the evening hours and then we see a temperature change back into those colder temperatures with highs midweek near 60 and the lows creeping back into the 40s