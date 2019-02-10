Cloudy Skies Continue

by Matt Breland

Another round of cloudy skies are with us this afternoon. Expect mostly overcast conditions with highs reaching the mid 60s. Overnight we will still see mostly cloudy skies with temperatures falling into the upper 40s.

By Monday we still hold on to the cloud cover, along with some humidity. Highs will be warmer, in the lower 70s and southerly winds will keep the chances for spontaneous showers likely in the afternoon time, but a few could linger in the morning hours too for your commute. No heavy downpours expected but a few patches of isolated shower activity will prosper. Monday night we will still see a few showers here and there with lows in the lower 60s.

By Tuesday, an approaching cold front will bring more widespread rain showers and a few thunderstorms by the afternoon time. A few period of locally heavy rainfall will be likely as well. This will bring temperatures back down by the night time into the upper 30s, so a much chillier evening on Tuesday.

Wednesday brings a return of that sunshine!