Texas Newspapers Investigate Alleged Southern Baptist Sex Abuse
17 cases in Alabama included in report
The Houston Chronicle and The San Antonio Express investigated allegations of sex abuse at Southern Baptist churches and identified 700 victims allegedly abused by 380 Southern Baptist leader and volunteers over 20 years. The papers created a searchable database that shows seventeen Alabama Southern Baptists who have either been convicted or plead guilty. The papers say the independence of Southern Baptists churches made it easier for abusers to move from church to church, and state to state.
“In all, since 1998, roughly 380 Southern Baptist church leaders and volunteers have faced allegations of sexual misconduct, the newspapers found. That includes those who were convicted, credibly accused and successfully sued, and those who confessed or resigned. More of them worked in Texas than in any other state.They left behind more than 700 victims, many of them shunned by their churches, left to themselves to rebuild their lives. Some were urged to forgive their abusers or to get abortions.”
(From Part 1 of the newspaper’s report)
You can read the newspapers report HERE.