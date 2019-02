by Tim Lennox

Police in Troy are investigating an apparent fatal hunting accident.

They say an as yet unnamed 61 year old man was shot to death by a hunting partner who mistook him for a deer on Pike County Road 7741.

The victim was shot once in the chest with a high–powered rifle.

The incident is so far considered a “death investigation”, so no charges have been filed, but Troy police and the Pike County D.A. are continuing their investigation,