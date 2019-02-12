Ala. Department of Public Health Still Working to Find Out How Many People Could Be Impacted By Hepatitis A Scare at Carter Hill Road Panera Bread

by Danielle Wallace

The Alabama Department of Public Health is still working to find out how many people could be impacted the Hepatitis A scare at the Montgomery Panera Bread on Carter Hill Road.

Officials say that between January 26th and February 5th, people who live in other states may have driven through, eaten at the restaurant and then were possibly exposed. Information was sent out from the Alabama Department of Public Health through a system they have with the Centers for Disease Control to notify health officials in other states.

“The issue is we’re dealing with not just dine in, we’re dealing with anybody that may have picked something up ok. We’re also dealing with anyone from the standpoint of ordering online. We’ve asked the company to give us some sort of idea of exposure numbers,” says Mary McIntyre, Chief Medical Officer at the Alabama Department of Public Health.

