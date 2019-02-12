Clearing & Turning Colder Overnight

by Shane Butler

A cold front will sweep across the state this evening. This will push the rain out of here and eventually the clouds clear out as well. You will notice much cooler and drier air spilling into the area overnight. Temps start out in the upper 30s early Wednesday. Abundant sunshine should help off set the cooler air and allow temps to reach the lower 60s by late afternoon. Your Valentines Day is setting up to be fairly decent with mostly sunny and warmer afternoon highs. A few spots could even reach the 70 degree mark. A nice little warming trend gets underway and last into the upcoming weekend. It’s due in part to southerly breezes that eventually bring moisture back for another chance of rain for the area. Occasional showers will be possible during the weekend. A much better chance for rain moves into the area next Tuesday and continues into Wednesday. During each of these precipitation events, temps are no where close to freezing and this keeps us out of any wintry precipitation threats for now.