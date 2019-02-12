Dallas Co. Sheriff’s Office Honors Former Longtime Chief Deputy

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

The Dallas Co. Sheriff’s Office pays homage to the memory of longtime Chief Deputy Randy Pugh.

A plaque in honor of former Chief Deputy Randy Pugh — now hangs in the hall of the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office in recognition of his years of dedicated service to the sheriff’s department and the community.

Pugh’s wife Tammy said the ceremony made her emotional.

“I’m so thankful. I’m humbled and honored that they would think so much of Randy to do this,” she said.

Pugh served as chief deputy for 24 years. He had a heart attack and died back in December of 2017.

“He’s missed and there’s not a day that goes by that he’s not thought about around here so we just wanted to do something special for the family and dedicate something in his memory,” said Sheriff Mike Granthum.

Family members say today would have been Pugh’s 57th birthday.