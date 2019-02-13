A Rainy Weather Pattern Ahead

by Shane Butler

High pressure over the deep south is helping keep our weather quiet for now. The high will drift eastward and eventually set up a southerly wind flow. This will send warm moist air into the state over the next several days. Temps will manage upper 60s to lower 70s for highs right through the weekend. Occasional showers will possible each day with the better chance for rain on Sunday. A rather active weather pattern continues into next week. More rain works through here Tuesday into Wednesday. Temps should drop a bit due to the cloudy and wet conditions. Highs will fall into the lower 60s through midweek.