Could Governor Kay Ivey’s Prison Plan Put Some Existing Prisons in Danger of Closing?

by Danielle Wallace

Governor Kay Ivey wants to build 3 mega prisons. But some fear her could mean closing existing facilities.

It is not known where those 3 new prisons could be located. Johnny Adams, a Bullock County Commissioner who says that Ivey’s plan which is similar to Governor Robert Bentley’s plan a few years ago to build three super prisons, is a concern.

Adams is hoping the doors stay open because of the prison’s economic impact on the county.

“It’s not the biggest but it would definitely rank in the top five to ten industries in our county,” says Adams.

For several years, Alabama’s prison system has been dealing with major issues like overcrowding and a lack of proper care for mentally ill inmates.

“I think the prisons are understaffed. I think they’re having problems hiring enough guards and correctional officers,” says Adams.

However, Adams says there has to be other solutions for prisons across the state instead of building new prisons.

“We would like to see the Bullock County Correctional Facility expanded. It’s my understanding that they have enough room and acres of land to to an expansion here,” says Adams.

“It would be fool-hearted to put them in some location where we have to buy and do new land because there’s land around some of the new prisons that they can just expand the prisons. People thought that was a wise move because it would make sense that eventually the prisons would need more people,” says Political Analyst Steve Flowers.

Right now, Governor Ivey is seeking bids for the proposed prisons which state officials say could cost 900 million dollars to build.

“It’s good that she has taken the bull by the horn and trying to make some decisions because we’re under a federal court order to get something done and we can’t wait for legislative action,” says Flowers.

“Whatever solution that governor Ivey comes up with we just hope that it will not have a detrimental effect on our community, our county, and our city,” says Adams.

State officials say one of those prisons would be a specialty facility for inmates that have mental health and medical needs.