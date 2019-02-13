Fire Destroys Iconic Panhandle Restaurant

by Samantha Williams

GRAYTON BEACH, Fla. – Red Bar, an iconic restaurant and bar, in Grayton Beach, was destroyed after a fire early Wednesday morning.

South Walton Fire District firefighters responded shortly before 6 a.m.

According to South Walton Fire Rescue, Garfield Street, Hotz Street, and DeFuniak Street are closed at this time. No one was injured.

Crews were able to contain the fire to the Red Bar and keep it from severely damaging nearby buildings.

Firefighters said strong winds made the fire difficult to fight.

The State Fire Marshal is now investigating what caused the fire.

Information from WKRG News 5