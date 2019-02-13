Gamblers Betting on AAF Games Despite No Knowledge of Teams

by Alabama News Network Staff

Almost no one knows the players and there’s virtually no history to look back on.

That’s still not stopping gamblers from making and bookmakers from taking bets on America’s newest professional football league, the Alliance of American Football.

One weekend of games has been played and the league has already drawn interest from some gamblers. It’s not nearly as much action as a typical NFL game, but enough to encourage sportsbooks that the fledgling league’s games are worth offering on a betting menu.

While no bookmaker will reveal precisely how much was bet on last weekend’s inaugural slate of games, many say they are encouraged. Some casinos say the league’s first games drew action comparable to a typical regular season college basketball game or NBA game.

___

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)