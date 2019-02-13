Passenger Traffic Up 11% at Montgomery Regional Airport

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Regional Airport (MGM) has announced that 338,920 passengers traveled through the airport in 2018, an 11.3% increase from traffic during the previous year.

The rise in passenger count, more than 34,000 travelers, marks important progress in ongoing efforts to continue airport growth, specifically the attraction of new customers and the addition of services. “We’ve been hard at work to ensure MGM is the airport of choice in this region,” said Montgomery Airport Authority Chair Tammy Knight Fleming. “Efforts will continue to accelerate this growth and identify new opportunities to enhance the convenience of flying from our hometown hub. We want to thank the local community and passengers in the River Region for their support.”

MGM’s passenger growth has been supported by a number of enhancements:

• Increased air service, adding affordable flights to new destinations, Washington D.C. –Reagan National Airport (DCA) and Orlando, Florida – Orlando Sanford International Airport (SFB)

• Expanded existing air service with American Airlines’ addition of a third daily flight to Dallas, Texas – Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW)

• Improved passenger experience through facility investments, including a new exterior entrance to general aviation and an updated interior, featuring new charging stations; faster, free wi-fi, kids play areas and wayfinding signage

• Added passenger amenities to increase airport accessibility with convenient wheelchair and skycap services

• Opened Runway 28, a new restaurant and bar, serving passengers and the local community and new retail operations, including a convenient coffee shop with books, magazines, gifts and travel essentials.

“It’s an exciting time at MGM. This news reminds us that both our airport and our region are growing. More people are choosing MGM, and more travelers are also choosing the Montgomery area as a destination,” said Bob Hendrix, Airport Director. “We are relentlessly pursuing a culture of excellence in customer service, and each day, we’re working with our airline partners and vendors to improve the passenger experience. There’s much more in store in 2019.”