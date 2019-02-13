ALProHealth Program Targets Obesity in Lowndes County

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A program aimed at preventing and reducing obesity gets underway in Lowndes County.

ALProHealth is a 5-year initiative to fight the obesity epidemic.

It’s being implemented in 13 counties around the state — with a high percentage of obese adults.

Program officials say obesity leads to a number of health concerns — including heart disease — stroke — and type 2 diabetes.

The Lowndes County Extension Office hosted a community conversation to help develop an action plan for the program.

“We’re working on finding locations that we can place activity hubs,” said Tana Shealey.

“So, the residents will be able to exercise a little bit and move more. We’re trying to find friendly zones to workouts and walking and family activity.”

Another aspect of the program focuses on improving access to healthier food options in the community.