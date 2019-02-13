Sunny Today; More Cloudy Late This Week

by Ben Lang

Sunshine is finally back in full supply today. We’ll see high temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s this afternoon, with a northwest wind at 5 to 10 mph. The sky remains mostly clear with winds subsiding tonight, allowing temperatures to cool into the mid 30s overnight.

Thursday looks even warmer than today, with highs in the mid to upper 60s. We’ll likely see some clouds in the sky during the day, but Valentine’s Day looks dry. Clouds continue to increase Thursday night, with temperatures only falling into the 50s. We may start Friday morning with some spotty showers around the area, but the chance for rain stays low through the day. The sky likely stays mostly cloudy, but temperatures warm into the low 70s during the afternoon.

Scattered showers are possible Saturday thanks to the next front heading into Alabama. That front could stall across the area this weekend, leading to more scattered showers on Sunday. Temperatures remain mild over the weekend, with highs in the upper 60s and lows in the 50s.

Early next week looks wet, but models haven’t shown much consistency when it comes to temperatures. For now, our forecast has highs in the 60s Monday through Wednesday of next week, with a chance for rain each day.