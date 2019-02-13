Sunshine in Full Supply

by Ryan Stinnett

DRY WEDNESDAY/THURSDAY: Today will be a dry and sunny day and after the cold start to day we should see a high in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Thursday will be dry as well; the sky will be partly sunny with a high in the mid to upper 60s. Clouds increase Thursday night.

MORE RAIN AT TIMES: Another front approaches to end the week and Friday will be a mostly cloudy day with a chance of showers. The weather will stay mild with a high in the 60s Friday afternoon. The front then stalls across the area and will keep Alabama’s weather wet and unsettled, which means clouds will linger into the weekend with periods of rain at times. Saturday looks cloudy and mild with scattered showers and temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. Then on Sunday a wave of low pressure moves along the stalled front, and looks to keep us cloudy with rain becoming widespread. The high Sunday should be in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

UNSETTLED WEATHER CONTINUES: The threat for wet weather continues for the first half of the week. Some rain is possible Monday, and rain should become more widespread Monday night into Tuesday with another wave moving along the nearly stationary front. The latter half of the week will trend drier. And, for now, still no sign of any extremely cold air for Alabama over the next 7-10 days.

Have a great day!

Ryan