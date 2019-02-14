Alabama Democratic Party Upheaval

by Tim Lennox

The National Democratic Party has overruled the state party and recommended it to hold a new election for chair within 90 days. The national group also wants the state party to change its election rules.

The decision came in Washington during a meeting of the Democratic National Committee Party’s credentials committee. The full party is expected to approve the recommendation.

Word of the decision came from State Representative Chris England.

No immediate reaction from now deposed Chair Nancy Worley or Vice Chair Joe Reed, who fought for her reelection.

The local party re-elected Worley 108 to 89 last August, despite an effort by Democratic U.S. Senator Doug Jones and others against her.

Complaints against Worley included recent election results— not a single statewide office is held by a Democrat. They also criticized the lack of party social media activity. Other than the Worley, the party lists a staff of one.