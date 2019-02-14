Could the Alabama Democratic Party See a Change in Leadership Soon?

by Danielle Wallace

A change in leadership could be coming to Alabama’s Democratic Party.

That’s because the Democratic National Committee is asking the party to hold a new election and soon. The Alabama Democratic Party’s election last summer resulted in Nancy Worley being re-elected chair and Randy Kelley Vice Chair for the next four years. But now, their time leading the organization could be cut short now that the democratic committee is pushing for a new election in 90 days.

“This is really Joe Reed’s influence in the party. Joe reed is the one who really is orchestrating Nancy Worley’s being chairwoman of the Democratic Party,” says Political Analyst Steve Flowers.

Thursday’s ruling by the National Democratic Party comes after complaints about the election. Some say many rules were broken and the party did not follow diversity requirements.

“Nancy Worley has probably got a bad reputation in being the reason but she’s not the reason. The reason is that Alabamians view the democratic party as being a very, very liberal party because it their national platform,” says Flowers.

U.S Senator Doug Jones pushed for different leadership during last year’s election opting to vote Montgomery Attorney Peck Fox as chairman.

“He’s always been a real party leader in Alabama. He’s a national democratic party person. So probably wants to see different leadership in the democratic party.He may very well get involved again. He got involved last time,” says Flowers.

Neither Nancy Worley nor Joe Reed have issued a comment about the DNC ruling.