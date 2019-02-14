Dry Thursday

by Ryan Stinnett

Our Thursday will be a dry day and the sky will be partly sunny with a high in the upper 60s. Clouds increase tonight ahead of our next front and those clouds will keep temperatures up with lows in the lower 50s expected for most locations.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: A front approaches to end the week and Friday will be a mostly cloudy day with a chance of showers. The weather will stay mild with a high in the 70s Friday afternoon. The front then stalls across the area and will keep Alabama’s weather wet and unsettled, which means clouds will linger into the weekend with the threat of scattered showers at times. Both Saturday and Sunday look to feature more clouds than sun with scattered showers. No “washout” by any means but we will be dodging raindrops along the way this weekend. Temperatures will be mild as well with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s both days.

UNSETTLED WEATHER CONTINUES: The threat of wet weather continues through at least midweek. Some rain is possible Monday, and rain should become more widespread Monday night into Tuesday with another wave moving along the nearly stationary front. Rain with this feature could be heavy at times, and a few storms are possible as well Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Afternoon highs next week will be mostly in the 70s.

Have a great day!

Ryan